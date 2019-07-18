Akshay Kumar on Mission Mangal: ‘My film 2.0 had a budget of 500 crore, India’s Mars mission cost less than that’

Of all the 150 films Akshay Kumar has done in his career, his upcoming film Mission Mangal is the one he is most proud of, said the actor at the trailer launch of the film on Thursday. Akshay was joined by his co-stars including Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi.

According to a report in Indian Express, Akshay said at the trailer launch, “We didn’t have that much knowledge about Mars Orbiter Mission before we started working on the film. But slowly we came to know a lot, and it is because of Jagan (director Jagan Shakti). Mangalyaan cost only Rs 450 crores while NASA spent more than Rs 6000 crore for American Maven orbiter. My film 2.0 had a budget of 500 crore and this was less than that, so we are so proud.”

Akshay Kumar strikes a candid pose at Mission Mangal trailer launch. ( Varinder Chawla )

The entire team of Mission Mangal at the trailer launch of the film. ( Varinder Chawla )

Akshay plays mission director Rakesh Dhawan and leads the initiative in the film. However, the actor says, “This film is about the women and it will always be.” The actor added that there was no question of saying no to such an offer and added, “Bringing five female actors together was such a difficult task. I had to do the film.”

Mission Mangal is set to clash with John Abraham’s Batla House and Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho this Independence Day, August 15. Talking about the same, Akshay said, “More films are being made and the date belongs to everyone who wishes to release their film on that date.”

Earlier, John had reacted to the clash with a popular dialogue from Desi Boyz dialogue, “Make some noise for the Desi Boyz”. On being asked about the same, Akshay said, “We have only 52 weeks in a year and more than 100 films are coming in a year. We are friends, so there is no problem in coming together with our films. Nobody should be blamed for it. Now 2-3 films are coming together. In the future, we will have even more films coming together.”

On being asked about his donation for the victims of Assam floods, Akshay requested his fans to stop tweeting about it and said, “I have a lot of money. A couple of days ago, I had seen a picture of a woman taking her child out of the house because of the floods. I felt so thankful that we don’t have to face all this.”

