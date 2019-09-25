Akshay Kumar posts the cutest birthday pic for daughter Nitara, says he’s happiest when she’s in his arms. See here

bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared a message for his daughter Nitara, who turned seven on Wednesday, September 25. Taking to social media, Akshay shared a picture of himself holding Nitara in his arms.

He wrote alongside the picture, “She’s happiest when she’s in daddy’s arms and so is daddy, evidently. Wishing you all the happiness in the world always. Happy birthday darling, Nitara.”

The picture appears to have been taken at the Kumars’ recent trip to England, where they celebrated the back-to-back birthdays of Akshay (September 9) and his son Aarav (September 14). Akshay’s wife, writer Twinkle Khanna, had shared a picture of the family’s day out, during which they took part in several activities, including a rope walk between two trees. Akshay’s picture seems to have been taken on the same day.

Several of his fans left comments under the post. “Happy birthday Nitara, may God bless you,” one person wrote. “Happy birthday Nitara . Wishing you health and happiness,” wrote another fan.

Akshay and Twinkle have made it a point to protect Nitara especially from the public eye. For the longest time, they took steps to not allow her photographs to be taken, but they seem to have relaxed about this in recent months.

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about the constant scrutiny his children are put under. He said, “It breaks my heart to hear my six-year-old daughter says she doesn’t want to come out to dinner with her family because the paparazzi will be there and she doesn’t like the flashing lights.”

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 19:43 IST