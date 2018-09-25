Akshay Kumar’s heartfelt wishes for daughter Nitara on her birthday: Don’t grow up yet, baby girl

Like every parent out there, Akshay Kumar has been left marvelling at how fast they grow up. On daughter Nitara’s sixth birthday, the actor wrote an adorable post and asked her not to grow up so fast.

Sharing a photo of both in a pool, Akshay wrote, “My Baby Girl, you have given me Love I didn’t know existed. Please don’t grow up just yet, I’m not ready for you to swim without Me. Happy 6th Birthday Princess.” Akshay and wife Twinkle Khanna are holidaying in Rajasthan with their daughter.

My Baby Girl, you have given me Love I didn’t know existed ❤

Please don’t grow up just yet, I’m not ready for you to swim without Me.

Happy 6th Birthday Princess 👸🏻 pic.twitter.com/ufR1l7BPzz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2018

Akshay and Twinkle have been sharing other moments from their holiday in

This peacock seems to be a fan of soulful retro songs...found him enjoying the music with his cool blue drink outside my room yesterday :) pic.twitter.com/iTmPXamsQl — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 23, 2018

Both Akshay and Twinkle have been very protective about their children. For the longest time, Aarav and Nitara’s pictures were nowhere to be seen, unlike many other star kids’. That is because the couple wanted to give the children as normal a childhood as was possible.

However, of late, both seem a lot more relaxed about putting out pictures of their children (though they are still careful not to show Nitara’s face). A recent picture from their holiday in the US in June, in which Nitara has a map in hand while her big brother looks on, was a big hit with fans.

On the work front, Akshay has Kesari and Good News lined up. Twinkle’s new work of fiction, Pyjamas are Forgiving, was released earlier this month.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 17:02 IST