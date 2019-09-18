Akshay Kumar shares pic of an auto which is a mini garden, adds green to a blue Wednesday

bollywood

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:53 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared a picture of an auto-rickshaw that he spotted in Mumbai and we are sure it will bring a smile to your face. He has tweeted the picture of an auto that has potted plants all around it, making it a mini garden of sorts.

Sharing the image, Akshay wrote, “A little bit of green to take away your blues Came across this pleasant sight of an auto-rickshaw covered with plants on the way to shoot today. Extremely proud of him and his efforts to go green in his own little way. #GreenWorld.” Akshay’s stardom goes beyond his acting skills and prowess in gauging what works with the masses. He is also a champion of several social causes including cleanliness, self-defence for women and now he is also batting for a greener environment.

On the professional front, Akshay is on a high with his latest, Mission Mangal, becoming one of the highest grosser of 2019. Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal also starred Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Nithya Menon in lead roles. It has already crossed Rs 200 crore in domestic markets and continues to run in theatres across the country. The film is about a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to propel the greatest space missions in history - launch of India’s first satellite to Mars. It is based on the real story of India’s Mars Mission.

Talking about Mission Mangal, Akshay had earlier said, “I’ve made this film mainly for children, so that they feel encouraged to become scientists. Scientist as a profession is not very likeable, but now after ISRO’s launch of the Chandrayaan, people are gradually becoming more aware of it and taking interest in it. I hope this film helps to spread the fact that what a great profession it is.”

Akshay has completed comedy Housefull 4 and rom-com Good Newwz and they are lined up for release soon. Good Newwz features Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Akshay and also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Housefull 4 is the fourth film in Akshay’s hit comic franchise, Housefull.

Akshay also has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj in the pipeline.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 15:52 IST