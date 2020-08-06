e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar shares pic of Ram temple digital billboard from New York’s Times Square, says ‘Diwali came early this year’

Akshay Kumar shares pic of Ram temple digital billboard from New York’s Times Square, says ‘Diwali came early this year’

Actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share a picture of a digital Ram Mandir billboard at New York’s iconic Times Square.

bollywood Updated: Aug 06, 2020 09:28 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar will soon leave for the UK to resume BellBottom’s shoot.
Akshay Kumar will soon leave for the UK to resume BellBottom’s shoot.
         

Actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday shared a news item on the digital billboard of the Ram Mandir, displayed prominently at New York’s iconic Times Square. He said Diwali had arrived early this year.

The actor wrote: “Diwali came early this year. Historical day indeed! Jai Siya Ram.” The picture displays the final shape the temple will take after the construction is complete.  

Pictures and videos of the digital billboard were shared by many Twitter users as well. One user wrote: “Shree Ram Mandir digital billboard in New York’s Times Square, USA #JaiShriRam.” Another user wrote: “I was so proud to see our Ram Mandir and Ramji in Times Square today. Let’s celebrate this once in a lifetime event tonight at 7:30 pm.” The ceremony for the construction of the temple took place on Wednesday in Ayodhya with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the temple.

Meanwhile, Akshay has resumed work. The actor shot seven ads within 10 days and will reportedly fly to the UK to begin work on his next film, Bellbottom. Speaking about it, he mentioned how it was not possible to live with fear. “Of course, I was, but for how long can you live in fear? Initially, when the pandemic started, very little was known about the virus – the way it affects a person. So, there was a lot of fear. Now, with time, we know more and also that it’s possible to beat it if we’ve a good immune system. Hence, I decided to get back to work taking all the precautions, not just for me but the entire unit.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares positive WhatsApp chat from less than a month before his death: ‘You loved us so dearly’

The actor has a busy calendar going forward -- on the occasion of rakhi festival, he announced a film called Raksha Bandhan. In October, he will resume shooting for his film Atrangi Re, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He is also slated to start shooting for his debut web series in 2021. His next release will be Rohit Shetty’s cop drama, Sooryavanshi.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital that killed 8
PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital that killed 8
Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million
Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
RBI governor to announce key policy decision at 12 noon: All you need to know
RBI governor to announce key policy decision at 12 noon: All you need to know
Congress looks to alter perception on Ram Mandir issue
Congress looks to alter perception on Ram Mandir issue
‘Dhoni never said we’ll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests’
‘Dhoni never said we’ll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests’
‘If he was Kohli everyone would be talking but as it’s Babar, no one is’
‘If he was Kohli everyone would be talking but as it’s Babar, no one is’
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In