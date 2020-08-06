Akshay Kumar shares pic of Ram temple digital billboard from New York’s Times Square, says ‘Diwali came early this year’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 09:28 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday shared a news item on the digital billboard of the Ram Mandir, displayed prominently at New York’s iconic Times Square. He said Diwali had arrived early this year.

The actor wrote: “Diwali came early this year. Historical day indeed! Jai Siya Ram.” The picture displays the final shape the temple will take after the construction is complete.

Diwali came early this year. Historical day indeed! Jai Siya Ram https://t.co/whrIXK8yhn — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 5, 2020

Pictures and videos of the digital billboard were shared by many Twitter users as well. One user wrote: “Shree Ram Mandir digital billboard in New York’s Times Square, USA #JaiShriRam.” Another user wrote: “I was so proud to see our Ram Mandir and Ramji in Times Square today. Let’s celebrate this once in a lifetime event tonight at 7:30 pm.” The ceremony for the construction of the temple took place on Wednesday in Ayodhya with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the temple.

Meanwhile, Akshay has resumed work. The actor shot seven ads within 10 days and will reportedly fly to the UK to begin work on his next film, Bellbottom. Speaking about it, he mentioned how it was not possible to live with fear. “Of course, I was, but for how long can you live in fear? Initially, when the pandemic started, very little was known about the virus – the way it affects a person. So, there was a lot of fear. Now, with time, we know more and also that it’s possible to beat it if we’ve a good immune system. Hence, I decided to get back to work taking all the precautions, not just for me but the entire unit.”

The actor has a busy calendar going forward -- on the occasion of rakhi festival, he announced a film called Raksha Bandhan. In October, he will resume shooting for his film Atrangi Re, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He is also slated to start shooting for his debut web series in 2021. His next release will be Rohit Shetty’s cop drama, Sooryavanshi.

(With PTI inputs)

