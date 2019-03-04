Akshay Kumar sings Kesari song Ajj Singh Garjega ahead of its release. Watch video

Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his ambitious period drama Kesari, revealed Monday that the film inspired him to sing as well. Ahead of the song’s release, Akshay shared a video where he can be seen singing a few lines of the song.

Sharing the video, Akshay tweeted, “Next song from #Kesari, #AjjSinghGarjega is packed with so much power & pride, couldn’t stop myself from singing two lines. Here’s a teaser,full song out tomorrow by @jazzyb @ParineetiChopra @SinghAnurag79 @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @iAmAzure @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeMusicCompany.”

Also read: Ranbir, Alia leave for Kumbh, Brahmastra’s first reveal out today

Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, which was fought between the British Indian army’s Sikh Regiment and Afghan tribesmen in September 1897. The 21 Sikh soldiers took a stand unto death against around 10,000 Afghans.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal replaces Irrfan Khan in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh biopic. Here’s why

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari also stars Parineeti Chopra.

Apart from Kesari, the Battle of Saragarhi inspired two other projects - Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar: The Battle of Saragarhi (announced in 2016) and a film starring Randeep Hooda and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Both movies have reportedly been shelved.

Also read: Romeo Akbar Walter trailer: John’s new patriotic film is a lot like Raazi

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 16:54 IST