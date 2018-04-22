Akshay Kumar spends his Sunday morning playing volleyball at Juhu beach. See video

Akshay Kumar knows how to enjoy life to the fullest, more so on a Sunday. The actor decided to head to Juhu beach in Mumbai during the early hours of the day. The 50-year-old played a round of volleyball with a group of young boys and posted a video on Twitter.

“Superb Sunday morning playing volleyball with these boys at Juhu beach today. Always been a believer of ‘a little goes a long way’ So what are you doing to stay fit this weekend? Do share your photos/videos/experiences using #FitIndia,” he wrote in his tweet. Akshay, one of the fittest star in Bollywood, also recently posted a video of him hoola-hooping with a string of wooden balls.

“Core training my way through the summer heat with these wooden beads...great for the back and stomach muscles. Also best time of the year to sweat it out. Time for a #FitIndia,” Akshay had tweeted with that video.

Akshay is also the face of Happy Heart India campaign and has been a long-term advocate of living a healthy lifestyle.

“I have always wanted to be a part of something that spreads smiles and joy to people who need it the most. I personally believe that having a healthy heart guarantees a happier and longer life,” said Akshay, urging people to come forward and help in making sure that “a heart reaches to the deprived,” he told IANS in an interview.

Akshay also recently installed portable toilets at Juhu beach after a viral tweet from wife Twinkle Khanna. The bio-toilet, costing around Rs 10 lakh, was handed over to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Akshay described the effort as “a small contribution on his part to our dear city... but just the beginning” which is expected to be a boon to several thousands of locals and tourists who throng Juhu beach daily.

The actor will soon be seen in Gold and Kesari.

