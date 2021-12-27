Akshay Kumar sums up 2020 with hilarious Good Newwz video, calls it ‘topsy-turvy with some ups and downs’. Watch

bollywood

Akshay Kumar has perfectly summed up 2020 with a hilarious video from behind-the-scenes of his 2019 film, Good Newwz. As the film completes one year of its release, Akshay shared a video which shows him performing a rather difficult naagin dance, while sitting on a horse.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Akshay wrote, “If I were to describe the year gone by, that’s exactly how it would be...topsy-turvy with some ups and downs but eventually we managed to hold on. Hope the coming year brings with it lots of #GoodNewwz #1YearOfGoodNewwz #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @advani_kiara.”

The video shows Akshay in an ethnic black kurta and pyjama, performing some gravity defying dance moves on a horse as two co-stars hold each of his legs to prevent him from falling off. A cameraman is seen capturing the moment from different angles. The scene is from the song, Sauda Khara Khara.

Good Newwz starred Akshay opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, while Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani played the other onscreen couple in the film. The comedy revolved around an IVF treatment gone wrong. Both Kareena and Kiara played pregnant women in the Raj Mehta film.

In an interview to The Times of India around the time of the film’s release, Akshay had spoken about the self-censorship of the word ‘sperm’ in the film’s trailer. He’d said, “They didn’t beep out ‘egg’, which the girls use frequently in the trailer. I was forced to ask, ‘Kaun bewakoof hai jisne yeh kiya hai? Maine koi gaali nahi di hai. Maine wahi shabd bola hai jiski paidaish woh khud hai. (Who’s the duffer who has done this? I haven’t abused. I have uttered the word which is the reason behind that person’s birth).’ People should stop beeping out words and asking us to tone down things unless necessary. Beep kyun kar rahe ho? Sperm, menstruation, pad, egg, orgasm are all real things that happen in our lives. When people sit with friends, they talk about the same things that filmmakers are asked to beep out. That’s not fair!”

