Akshay Kumar thanks trans rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi for praising Laxmmi Bomb: ‘The name itself is special’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 18:54 IST

Akshay Kumar’s trailer for Laxmmi Bomb is getting love not just from his fans and Bollywood colleagues but also from some inspirational social leaders. Trans rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi has praised the trailer, calling it explosive.

On Friday, soon after the trailer’s release, she took to Twitter to share her thoughts on it. “What a Diwali dhamaaka @akshaykumar and @advani_kiara!! #laxmmibombtrailer dekh ke maza aa gaya! Shayad naam mein hi kuch khaas hai (I really enjoyed the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb! Maybe there is something special in the name),” she wrote.

“Barasne aai hai Laxmi. Bahut accha lagta hai ye sun ke, mera bhi naam Laxmi hai aur maine abhi voh trailer dekha Laxmmi Bomb ka. Bahut interzaar tha us trailer ka. Dhamaakedaar... live life queen size. Hum toh apni zindagi queen size jeete hai aur is waqt toh sabko Laxmi ki zaroorat hai par yeh ek refreshing mind hua aaj trailer dekh ke. Main dhanyawad karti hun Akshay ji ka aur unki poori team ka itni sunder picture banaye hai aur trailer hi voh kehte hai na bacche ke pair paalne main hi dikhai dete hai toh trailer se hi pata chalta hai ki film kitni acchi hai. Bahut dhamal ho gaya hai. Thank you (‘Laxmmi is coming to rain on you’. It felt so nice on hearing this. My name is also Laxmi and even I watched the trailer for Laxxmi Bomb. I was eagerly waiting for it. Explosive. We do live our lives queen size and every one needs a Laxmi these day. This trailer did refresh me. I thank Akshay and his team that they made such a beautiful film. They say you can guess what a baby will grow up to be right when he is in his crib. So I can guess from the trailer how good the film will be. It will be a blast),” she said.

Replying to her, Akshay said, “This means a lot Itna pyaar barsane ke liye thank you, from one Laxmmi to another Naam sach mein bahot khaas hai (The name is indeed very special).”

Also read: Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu shares wedding pics with singer Anup Jalota, fans want to know if they are married

Laxmmi Bomb stars Akshay as a man in Dubai who returns to India to impress his wife’s family. However, at her haunted haveli, he is possessed by a spirit and starts behaving differently, wearing sarees, bangles and acting like a woman.

The film, directed by Raghava Lawrence, also features Kiara Advani (opposite Akshay), Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar and Ashwini Kalsekar. The film is all set to premiere on streamer Disney Plus Hotstar on November 9.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter