Akshay Kumar to play a 16th century king in Housefull 4, says report

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar may play a 16th century king in his upcoming comedy film Housefull 4, according to reports. Earlier rumours suggested that the fourth film in the hit Housefull franchise will revolve around the theme of reincarnation and fresh reports now claim Akshay will be seen as a bald king from the 16th century in his past life in the movie that has been directed by Farhad Samji.

Housefull 4 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Pandey, Boman Irani, Sharad Kelkar, Johnny Lever and Jamie Lever.

A Mid Day report quoted a source as saying, “The fourth instalment offers a hilarious spin on reincarnation. In the first half that is set in the 16th century, Akshay sports different looks as the king. In fact, the picture of one of his looks, where he is flaunting a bald pate, went viral last year. Bobby, on the other hand, will be seen sporting long hair in this portion. Since Chunkey Pandey’s character Aakhri Pasta has been established as half-Italian in the previous editions, the makers were struggling to incorporate him in the 16th century.” The tabloid also revealed that Chunkey will play Vasco Da Gama’s nephew in his past life for the movie.”

The tabloid also added that Bobby sports long hair for his past life portion in the film. Portions of the film relating to the past life of the characters are reportedly shot in Rajasthan while the current day portions have been shot in London.

Sajid Khan, who has directed all three films in the franchise, was also directing the upcoming movie but was replaced by Farhad Samji after allegations of sexual harassment against him surfaced last year.Nana Patekar was replaced by Rana Daggubati following similar allegations.

Akshay, who was recently seen in period film Kesari, also has Mission Mangal with Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Tamil actor Nithya Menen in the pipeline. He is also doing a horror comedy, Kareena Kapoor-starrer Good News and a web series.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 11:00 IST