 Akshaye Khanna to play Sanjay Baru in The Accidental Prime Minister | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 13, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Akshaye Khanna to play Sanjay Baru in The Accidental Prime Minister

The Accidental Prime Minister stars Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance.

bollywood Updated: Mar 13, 2018 15:12 IST
Akshaye Khanna, who was last seen in Ittefaq, will now play Sanjay Baru in The Accidental Prime Minister.
Akshaye Khanna, who was last seen in Ittefaq, will now play Sanjay Baru in The Accidental Prime Minister.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s The Accidental Prime Minister is set to go on the floors on March 31. The biographical political film, written by Mehta, features veteran actor Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna.

“Exciting days ahead as Akshaye joins the crew. ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ begins shooting on March 31 with a fantastic ensemble led by Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna. Helmed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, produced by Bohra Brothers and adapted beautifully by Mayank,” Mehta tweeted on Tuesday.

The Accidental Prime Minister stars Anupam as Manmohan Singh, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance. The film is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru.

Akshaye will play Baru in the movie.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from bollywood
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you