Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha share pics from Egypt holiday, he says ‘told the guy to take the most touristy photos imaginable’

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 15:39 IST

Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have shared pictures from their Egypt holiday. The duo shared pictures from their visit to the pyramids.

Sharing a picture with Richa, Ali mentioned how he specifically told the photographer to click a ‘touristy’ picture of the two of them. He wrote: “We did it. Just in time for the pyramids . I specifically told the guy to take the most touristy photos imaginable. Jaisa taj mahal pe lete hain sab log @therichachadha .. display nahi izhaar hai. Baaki sab bekaar hai. Yahi toh hai saathi. Iss mohabbat mein hum laachaar hain. Poetry sasti hai.. lekin dil se fankaar hain. Love from Misr.” His Mirzapur co-star Rasika Dugal wrote in the comments box: “Hahahahaha.Best poetry.” The picture showed the couple with the pyramid standing tall behind them.

Earlier, Richa had also shared pictures from their trip. Sharing one, she mentioned how Ali was her ‘best travel partner’. She wrote: “If you think Guddu is all about guns, he’s got you fooled.... he’s the best travel partner ... always up for adventure, an easy smiler, easy on the eyes too, tries new food, carries the world in his backpack (bandaids, water bottles, sanitizer et al)... he can go from lonely-planet type travel to the lap of luxury in seconds and is at home in both scenarios... how perfect does one need to be?!”

Ali Fazal saw the release of the second season of his web series, Mirzapur 2 which also starred a number of other stars including Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Isha Talwar, Priyanshu Painyuli among others.

Richa, too, was in news after she filed and won a court case against an actor who had named her in an interview accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. After the actor apologised to her, Richa had spoken about why Ali had not said a word on the matter. She had told Times of India, “Ali and I barely spoke about the case, but I kept him updated. He was marked on several of my emails. We are in a lovely relationship, and we give each other space. There’s mutual respect, and of course, love and companionship. He didn’t need to jump to my rescue. I am capable of handling it on my own and I also had a sound legal team. Through this legal fight, and otherwise, he had always been supportive and been there for me.”

