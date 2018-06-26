Ali Fazal on being part of Academy Awards team: Indian cinema is out there now, on the world stage

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has extended invitation to 928 artists to be part of the Oscars membership. Besides senior actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and many more, actor Ali Fazal too, has been invited to be part of the batch. “I feel exhilarated, honoured and humbled to be included in that list of beautiful people,” says Ali, who got his big international break with the Indo-British film Victoria and Abdul, which also starred actor Judi Dame Dench.

“With Victoria and Abdul, we finally broke the stigma around an Indian artist to get a lead role in a Hollywood movie. And now, with the inclusions in the membership, it makes me feel a part of the family and a rather big one, I would say. So, yes Indian cinema is out there now, on the world stage,” he adds.

https://t.co/jYetkjhI4u via @TheAcademy ok damn i gotta do this NOW!its official..#iamacademy So so humbled to be included with the greats. Thank you @TheAcademy for this membership. I look forward to this friendship for a long long time..Sending mah love from india- Ali — Ali Fazal M (@alifazal9) June 25, 2018

Apart from many actors, producers Aditya Chopra and Guneet Monga, and music artistes Usha Khanna and Sneha Khanwalkar have also been sent the invitation.

Being part of the Oscar Academy Class 2018,will give the actors a chance to not only vote but screen the films nominated at the Academy awards from around the world. Does this change the way Ali would start looking at films now?

“I always looked at cinema as a global entity. So, nothing changes the way I look at films. It might change the way I work towards certain things. I believe it is one world and one order. And cinema is the key to unite people from all over the world. The academy is a standing example of that and I hope I serve well in the forthcoming years of entertainment,” says Ali, who will soon be seen in another international film, a Hollywood biopic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more