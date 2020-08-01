e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, others wish Taapsee Pannu on her birthday: ‘Stay the patakha you are’

Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, others wish Taapsee Pannu on her birthday: ‘Stay the patakha you are’

Taapsee Pannu got birthday wishes from Bollywood colleagues such as Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and others.

bollywood Updated: Aug 01, 2020 18:35 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Taapsee Pannu got wishes from Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and many others.
Taapsee Pannu got wishes from Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and many others.
         

Wishes poured in for Pink actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday as she ringed into her 33rd birthday. Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, and others extended birthday wishes to the ‘Badla’ actor.

Taapsee’s Manmarziyan co-star Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a picture from the time of promotions of the film. “Happy Birthday @taapsee. Stay the patakha you are my laal pari,” he wrote. Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a photo with Taapsee,

 

Actor Sonakshi Sinha also wished her Mission Mangal co-star by dedicating an Instagram story to her and wrote, “Happy birthday @taapsee. Stay the brave girl you are.”

Katrina Kaif posted a picture of the birthday girl on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday @taapsee Lots of love and happiness to you.”

Hindustantimes

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth gave information to his family against Rhea Chakraborty, did volte-face later: lawyer

Anushka Sharma also posted a picture of the Thappad actor on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy birthday taapsee. To love, laughter and peace of mind.”

Several other Bollywood celebrities including director Anurag Kashyap, actors Riteish Deshmukh and Manoj Bajpayee had taken to social media to wish the Pink actor on her birthday.

.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Stop the tamasha’: Gehlot appeals to PM Modi, cites increased horse trading ‘rate’
‘Stop the tamasha’: Gehlot appeals to PM Modi, cites increased horse trading ‘rate’
New Education Policy aimed at building job creators not seekers: PM Modi
New Education Policy aimed at building job creators not seekers: PM Modi
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64
CISF issues new social media policy, asks personnel to refrain from criticising govt
CISF issues new social media policy, asks personnel to refrain from criticising govt
‘Ask LG Baijal not to stop it’: Sisodia writes to Amit Shah on allowing hotels, weekly markets
‘Ask LG Baijal not to stop it’: Sisodia writes to Amit Shah on allowing hotels, weekly markets
New Education Policy drops Chinese, after listing it in draft version
New Education Policy drops Chinese, after listing it in draft version
When Afridi and Akhtar came to Nehra’s aid ahead of WC 2011 S/F
When Afridi and Akhtar came to Nehra’s aid ahead of WC 2011 S/F
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In