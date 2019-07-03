Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani spend Wednesday cuddling with their cats. Check out cute new pics

Actor Alia Bhatt, who returned to Mumbai from New York earlier this week after a long holiday, spend some quality time with her pets on Wednesday. She shared videos of herself cuddling with her cats and spending a hard earned day in bed with them.

“Edward and I are clearly jet-lagged,” she wrote with a video of herself watching television in bed at 5 am with her cat next to her. She shared another video of her cat Shiba writing, “Can’t get over this face. Our in house Lion King.” She also added a hashtag for herself, #CatLadyLife.

Talking about Edward, Alia had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I love to show him off. I’m super personal with my social media accounts, especially Instagram, so I love showing people how cute he is. I mean, look how cute! My friends say I’m a little crazy as at times I actually just sit and keep looking at him. But that’s because I love him so much. He’s my baby, and what’s wrong with being obsessed with your own baby?”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra on husband Nick Jonas, his family: ‘There’s a weird responsibility to them, and safety that comes from it’

It’s not just Alia who is showering her pets with love but also Disha Patani. She shared a cute picture of herself with her new cat Keety, which she got on her birthday. In it, she is seen giving Keety a big kiss. She shared another picture on her Instagram stories which showed her dog Bella getting jealous of all the attention Keety was getting.

Disha introduced the cat on Instagram on her birthday in June with an adorable picture and wrote, ”Welcome to the family “keety”.” Its not clear if she gifted it to herself or got it as a birthday gift. Among the first ones to react to the post was her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff. She wrote, “Yaaaaaaayyyyyy keety!!!”

Alia will soon be seen with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra and will start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah. She also has her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Karan Johar’s Takht in her kitty.

Disha will be seen with Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in Malang. She was last seen with Salman Khan in Bharat.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 18:11 IST