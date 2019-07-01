Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor return to Mumbai from New York, Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport. See pics

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport together as they returned from New York on Monday. The couple was in US to visit his father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is receiving treatment for cancer there. Alia and Ranbir were seen smiling as the paparazzi took their photos at the airport. Alia was seen in a white T-shirt and blue track pants while Ranbir was seen in black pair of pants and black sweatshirt.

Also seen at the airport was actor Shah Rukh Khan, who arrived back home after attending his daughter Suhana’s high school graduation ceremony in England. He, too, was seen in a black sweatshirt and black pair of pants.

Actor Tabu was seen at the airport with her dog and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor was seen in a dapper blue suit. Also spotted at the airport were actors Bipasha Basu, Kriti Sanon and Monica Bedi. Filmmaker Karan Johar also made a stylish entry at the airport and Hrithik Roshan’s ex wife was seen with their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Actor Ishaan Khatter clicked a picture of a photographer and put it up on his Instagram stories. He appeared amused by the photographer’s choice of outfit to brave a rainy day in Mumbai. His pants were folded to his thighs and he was a clear PVC jacket and carried an umbrella too. The photographer, too, captured Ishaan in his camera.

Ishaan Khatter clicks a pic of a photographer.

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar was seen with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar at a Mumbai restaurant on Monday. The actor is currently training for his upcoming film Toofan, in which he plays a boxer.

Sussanne Khan with her sons and Monica Bedi at airport.

Karan Johar and Kriti Sanon at Mumbai airport.

Randhir Kapoor and Tabu at Mumbai airport.

Bipasha Basu and Kim Sharma at airport.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar at their favourite restaurants.

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan at the airport.

Ananya Panday and Sanya Malhotra enjoying the Mumbai rain.

Dia Mirza spotted in Bandra and Rakul Preet Singh outside a yoga studio.

