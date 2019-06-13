Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan’s childhood party pic surfaces online, fans can’t get over their cuteness

A picture of several star kids including Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt huddled together has surfaced on the web and fans can’t stop praising the picture for its cuteness. The picture was shared by producer Anu Ranjan on her Instagram account with the caption, “These are the most adorable ones ,without realising.”

Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt and designer Masaba Gupta are also in the picture as are Anu’s daughter Akanksha and Anushka. While Hrithik is in a white tee, Alia is standing beside her in a white dress with a matching hairband. Shaheen responded to the picture saying, “Why Anu aunty, why.” To this she replied, “haha still as adorable.”

Many of their fans also noticed the picture, A fan wrote, “Hrithik looks the same even after so many years! Wow.” Several of them came with a similar response, “Alia is Soo cute.” A fan also wrote, “Aloo n your girlies are so so cute Anuji. And Hrithik is so so grown up compared to them . And now, the girls have grown up into beautiful ladies and Hrithik still remains a handsome munda.”

Hrithik is currently gearing up for the promotion of his film, Super 30. The actor sports a dishevelled look as a Bihar-based mathematician who takes upon himself to tutor 30 underprivileged kids to crack IIT entrance exam. He is also working on Siddharth Anand’s next with Tiger Shroff.

Also read: Have you seen these pics of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Tara Sutaria?

Alia was last seen in Kalank, which failed to impress at the box office. She is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor in Varanasi. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshaallah with Salman Khan besides Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht and father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. She will also be seen SS Rajamouli’s South project, RRR.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 08:39 IST