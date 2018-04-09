Alia Bhatt is ready for her mission in new Raazi posters

Alia Bhatt has carved a niche for herself in a short span. From Highway to Dear Zindagi to Udta Punjab, Bollywood filmmakers are approaching her with powerful roles. One such film is her next, Raazi.

Alia Bhatt is playing a Kashmiri spy who is married to a Pakistani man in the film. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is a complicated tale of love, betrayal and patriotism. Based on Harinder Sikka’s novel, Calling Sehmat, Raazi will explore the social complexities during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

The new poster of the film shows Alia with Rajit Kapoor, possibly her father in the film, kissing her forehead. It seems she is all set to embark on a new journey. The lower half of the poster shows two people embracing each other in front of a bus stand.

Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in an important role in Raazi.

The shooting for Raazi has been done at locations in Jammu And Kashmir, and Punjab, so you can expect shots of green fields and colourful festivals. However, the film’s tone is likely to be serious.

Produced by Karan Johar, Raazi is a brave attempt on Alia’s part as not many established mainstream actors take the risk of doing off-beat films early in their career.

Raazi is all set to hit the screens on May 11, 2018.