Alia Bhatt is terrific in Raazi trailer and Twitter can’t stop raving about it

Ever since the trailer of Raazi is out, Twitter has been going gaga over it. The trailer showed Alia Bhatt as Sehmat - a Kashmiri girl who gets married to a Pakistani army officer, essayed by Vicky Kaushal - in an incredible and gripping tale of love, trust, and patriotism.

A user wrote, “Awesome trailer...it has been a long time since I have seen something so good that gave me next level goosebumps. Alia simply Rocks!!!?? #raazitrailer”.

Another user wrote, “This is such a powerful scene? #RaaziTrailer”.

“She always makes me so proud of her. #RaaziTrailer”, read another tweet.

“GIVE HER ALL AWARDS...#RaaziTrailer”, wrote another.

One tweet read, “Wow. Just take a bow @aliaa08 for performing such a difficult role brilliantly. #RaaziTrailer is damn intriguing. Sureshot winner.”

Another fan posted, “A strong headed girl..!! #SHADESOFSEHMAT #RaaziTrailer”.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the spy-romantic flick is based on Calling Sehmat, a best-selling book by Harinder Sikka.

Alia and Vicky will be seen opposite each other for the first time. Reportedly, ‘Raazi’ also stars Alia’s real-life mother Soni Razdan.

The film is set to hit the theatres on May 11.