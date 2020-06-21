Alia Bhatt pens note for father Mahesh Bhatt on Father’s Day: ‘How one person can be so many people I’ve never understood’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 15:10 IST

Alia Bhatt has shared a heartfelt post her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt on the occasion of Father’s Day. She shared it with a picture of them having a conversation on the beach.

Sharing the monochrome picture which has their silhouettes in the frame, she wrote, “My father, my friend.. my rock when I need to be held.. my water when I need to flow.. my air when I want to fly.. how one person can be soo many people I’ve never understood.. but what I have understood is there’s no one like you! my special special beautiful daddy.. I feel so grateful to know you everyday! Thank you for making me and being you! I love you.”

Talking about visits from Alia during lockdown, Mahesh had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “We met a few days ago—she lives a few buildings away and it’s a protected space. So, she just walked across with mask and gloves on and sat at a distance so she wouldn’t endanger her parents. It warms the heart to see her fulfil the social role of a responsible young child and to see your children teach you what you taught them in their childhood.”

Also read: Mira Rajput’s Father’s Day post for Shahid Kapoor: ‘There’s a reason our kids wake up and jump on you’

Alia had been working with her father in Sadak 2, before the lockdown brought the shoot to a halt. Sharing her experience of working with him, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Working with family is amazing. The whole vibe is that of fun and excitement. The character I am playing is both different and difficult. A lot of effort is required. Also my father is so emotionally charged and high all the time that it’s another experience altogether. Initially, I was a little nervous but now I am in the flow, enjoying every bit of the journey and more excited to see this film release. Once the release date nears, I’ll be nervous again.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more