‘We are planning to resume the shoot of Sadak 2 by first week of July. We will have to build a small set for the song’: Mukesh Bhatt

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 17:37 IST

Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 had reportedly just one song to be filmed when the first coronavirus lockdown was announced. Now, in an interview to Mid Day, producer Mukesh Bhatt has said that they will resume shooting in the first week of July.

He said: “We are planning to resume the shoot of Sadak 2 by the first week of July. We got the go-ahead [from Film City] yesterday. So, we are putting things in order and will soon [determine] the studio we can shoot in. We will have to build a small set for the song.”

Sadak 2 is a remake of the 1991 blockbuster of the same name and will feature Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. The actors will also share the screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, who played the lead in original film.

This will be Alia’s first outing in her home production. Speaking about it, she had told Hindustan Times that she was “excited and nervous”. She had said, “Working with family is amazing. The whole vibe is that of fun and excitement. The character I am playing is both different and difficult. A lot of effort is required. Also my father is so emotionally charged and high all the time that it’s another experience altogether. Initially, I was a little nervous but now I am in the flow, enjoying every bit of the journey and more excited to see this film release. Once the release date nears, I’ll be nervous again.”

Through much of 2019, she had shared pictures from the film’s shoot amid the hills of Ooty in Tamil Nadu. In October last year, she had shared a picture of her father in the car and written: “It’s moments like these #sadak2 #sadak2diaries #gratitude.” Yet another time, sharing a picture with her elder half sister, Pooja, she had written: “priceless moments with the big sister.. #sadak2 #sadak2diaries.”

