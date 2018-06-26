Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted at Sanjay Dutt’s home before Sanju’s release. See pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were invited to Sanjay Dutt’s home for dinner on Monday. The Bollywood couple were spotted outside Dutt’s home as they arrived in the cars or gave their host a big hug.

Both Alia and Ranbir were seen in similar black sweatshirts. Ranbir kept his face hidden from the flashing cameras with a hat with a marijuana leaf embroidered on it. Sanjay was spotted giving a big hug to Ranbir and a sweet picture of the two—in which Sanjay is tenderly holding Ranbir’s face—is also being shared on social media.

Also invited to the party were Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay’s brother-in-law Kumar Gaurav. Check out their pictures.

Alia Bhatt at Sanjay Dutt’s residence in Mumbai. (Manav Manglani)

Ranbir Kapoor at Sanjay Dutt’s residence. (Manav Manglani)

Rajkumar Hirani at Sanjay Dutt’s residence. (Manav Manglani)

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor hug after dinner at the former’s residence. (Manav Manglani)

Alia and Ranbir are often spotted together these days. Ranbir recently confirmed they are dating in an interview to GQ magazine. “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

Ranbir will be seen in Sanju, a biopic of Sanjay Dutt. The film releases June 29.