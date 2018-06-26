Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted at Sanjay Dutt’s home before Sanju’s release. See pics
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are spending as much time together as they can. The two actors were spotted at Sanjay Dutt’s residence on Monday night.bollywood Updated: Jun 26, 2018 16:26 IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were invited to Sanjay Dutt’s home for dinner on Monday. The Bollywood couple were spotted outside Dutt’s home as they arrived in the cars or gave their host a big hug.
Both Alia and Ranbir were seen in similar black sweatshirts. Ranbir kept his face hidden from the flashing cameras with a hat with a marijuana leaf embroidered on it. Sanjay was spotted giving a big hug to Ranbir and a sweet picture of the two—in which Sanjay is tenderly holding Ranbir’s face—is also being shared on social media.
Also invited to the party were Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay’s brother-in-law Kumar Gaurav. Check out their pictures.
Alia and Ranbir are often spotted together these days. Ranbir recently confirmed they are dating in an interview to GQ magazine. “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”
Ranbir will be seen in Sanju, a biopic of Sanjay Dutt. The film releases June 29.