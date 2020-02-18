Alia Bhatt responds to wedding rumours with Ranbir Kapoor: ‘I find it very entertaining’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 21:31 IST

Their fans maybe eagerly waiting for it but Alia Bhatt says that rumours of her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor are just what they are, rumours. At the recent Filmfare Awards, Alia addressed the reports of her wedding.

Talking to Zoom TV, she said, “I am not sure which rumour is on currently. I feel like every three weeks there is a new wedding date or a rumour. I find it very entertaining; there is only entertainment that it offers to me.”

It was earlier reported that the couple will tie the knot in December. The wedding was reportedly being planned for after the release of their film, Brahmastra. The rumours also gained steam after Alia attended the wedding of Ranbir’s cousin Armaan Jain earlier this month with the actor and his mother, Neetu Singh.

Previously, Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt had talked about their marriage plans. “Well, of course they’re in love. You don’t need to be a genius to get that! I love Ranbir… he’s a great guy. What they do to their relationship is something they’ll have to figure out. Whether it’s heading towards that port called ‘marriage’ — which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century — is something for them to figure out,” the filmmaker said.

Karan Johar on launching Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana with Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz in SOTY3: ‘Kindly stop, please’

Alia recently won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her work in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The 26-year-old star posted a picture of herself standing on the stage with the coveted trophy resting in her hand.

In a post on Instagram, she tagged a number of people who were a part of the team and wrote: “Thank you @filmfare for another unforgettable night!Zoe I love you, so gratefull you picked me!!!! thank you for giving me safeena! @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1This one is for team GULLY BOY you guys are just too special! @ranveersingh @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @itsvijayvarma @vijayraazofficial @amrutasubhash @vjymaurya @ankurtewari @ozajay @puneetbsaini @priyanka.s.borkar @suzcapmer@arjunbhasin@prathameshb84.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more