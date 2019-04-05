Alia Bhatt reviews mother Soni Razdan’s No Fathers In Kashmir, says ‘This story is so relevant to our times’

Actor Soni Razdan’s much-anticipated film No Fathers In Kashmir finally released on Friday amid rave reviews. Among the first ones to cheer for the actor and the film’s team was her actor daughter, Alia Bhatt.

The Kalank actor took to Twitter to talk about the film and wrote, “A beautiful love story, both brave and moving. #NoFathersInKashmir is a story so relevant for our times. A must watch. Mama how amazing are you @Soni_Razdan, you make me soooo proud @ashvinkumar lots of love to you and the entire team!!”

Soni’s husband Mahesh Bhatt and step-daughter Pooja Bhatt had also praised the film for its subject. Mahesh wrote about the film, “Kashmir as seen through the eyes of two 16 year olds is a Kashmir we have never seen before. Pain and passion unravel before us along with a love story that will shadow you long after it’s over. @ashvinkumar @soni_razdan @nofathers_movie.”

Pooja also wrote, “The strength of #NoFathersInKashmir is that it does not attempt to provoke a response. It just lays the truth in front of you,unadulterated & bare. Seen through the mesmerising eyes of #ZaraWebb & #ShivamRaina Kashmir breathes,bleeds yet thrives.Respect! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar.”

Airlift actor Nimrat Kaur, too, tweeted about No Fathers In Kashmir and wrote, “It takes Herculean efforts to get a film like #NoFathersInKashmir made and released on the big screen. Bravo Team @nofathers_movie! Here’s to the courage and importance of such stories being told..huge respect @ashvinkumar! Please go to the theatres and support such cinema.”

No Fathers in Kashmir has been directed by Oscar nominated and two-time National Film Award winner Ashvin who also plays a pivotal role in the film along with Soni Razdan, Anshuman Jha and Kulbushan Kharbanda.

The film revolves around two teenagers (Zara and Shivam), who are on a dangerous journey to find their missing fathers. They reach a treacherous area near the Indo-Pak border and are arrested. Noor is released as she is a British citizen and decides to help Majid get his freedom.

