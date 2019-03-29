No Fathers In Kashmir song Chol Homa Roshay is a soul-warming Kashmiri rendition

The first song, Chol Homa Roshay, from Ashvin Kumar’s upcoming film, No Fathers In Kashmir is out now and is soothing not just to the eyes but also to the ears. It is a popular Kashmiri folk song that has been brought to life with beautiful visuals from the valley.

The song was originally written and sung by celebrated Kashmiri poet, Habba Khatoon who is also referred to as the Nightingale of Kashmir. The soulful lyrics are a cry for love and have been beautifully picturised on young protagonists -- British girl Noor (Zara Webb) and a local Kashmiri boy Majid (Shivam Raina).

Chol Homa Roshay is a rendition of the folk song which is sacred to the part of Kashmir and their heritage. The song was brought to life by Kashmiri singer Ali Saifuddin whose vocals were sent to French music composers -Loik Dury and Christophe ‘Disco’ Minck to create the new version.

The song has been recorded in a female version as well by the London based Perkins sisters.

No Fathers in Kashmir stars director Ashvin along with Soni Razdan, Anshuman Jha and Kulbushan Kharbanda. The film revolves around two teenagers (Zara and Shivam), who are on a dangerous journey to find their missing fathers. They reach a treacherous area near the Indo-Pak border and are arrested. Noor is released since she is British and then decides to help Majid get his freedom.

Soni’s husband and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had said at the film’s trailer launch, “A staggering, heart wrenching film. Ashvin has the guts to embrace all that darkness and then having done that bring us so much light. In these dark times of hate, here’s a love story from the blood-soaked valley of Kashmir, which has the audacity to hope.”

Talking about the film, Soni had said, “When I read this script, I found it very interesting because here was a film that showed the reality. There have been many films on Kashmir but this one isn’t peppered by drama, love stories and other things. It’s what truly is representative of how the situation is in the valley. And that’s what drew me to the film”.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 13:55 IST