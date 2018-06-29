Alia Bhatt’s desi look at Ambani party gets Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu’s approval. See pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are easily the most fancied couple in Bollywood today. While Alia hasn’t really openly spoken about her relationship status, Ranbir has been far more forthcoming about it. In a recent interview to GQ magazine, Ranbir has confirmed that he is in a relationship with Alia.

Increasingly, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor has been giving her stamp of approval to Ranbir’s choice. She routinely approves photos and posts that Alia puts up on Instagram. The most recent is her pink and gold sari look for Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement function which took place in Mumbai on Thursday.

Alia put up a post and wrote in Hindi: “Palat” Among those who reacted to the post was Neetu who left an emoji as a message. Alia was wearing a customised pink and gold brocade sari, gajra and had paired it with a pair of chandbali earrings.

पलट ✨ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jun 28, 2018 at 5:15am PDT

Earlier this month, Neetu has written “aww” as a comment on a photo of Alia and her pet cat who is called Edward Bhatt.

pica love ✨ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on May 30, 2018 at 11:19pm PDT

Ranbir Kapoor may have recently confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt but his mom has been leaving clues on social media for a long time.

Ranbir accepted his relationship with Alia in an interview with GQ magazine. “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

The Akash-Shloka engagement was a big affair with who’s who of Bollywood world in attendance. Shah Rukh Khan who came in with wife Gauri, Ranbir Kapoor (who attended it in the company of his Brahmastra director Ayaan Mukherji), Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra (with was accompanied by Nick Jonas).

