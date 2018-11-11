Alia Bhatt shares a festive picture with mom Soni Razdan from Kolkata

Alia Bhatt is in Kolkata and she’s soaking in the sun with mother Soni Razdan keeping her company. On Saturday, the actor put up pictures from the West Bengal capital on her Instagram. It is not know why she is the eastern metropolis, but she could be attending the 24th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), which was inaugurated on Saturday. The opening saw Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan grace the function.

Alia is all dressed up in the pictures, wearing a richly embroidered maroon and gold salwar kameez while Soni is in a red and gold salwar suit. Alia has teamed her attire with shoulder-dusting gold earrings. Her hair is neatly pushed back and perhaps held in a tightly done bun. She also has a centre parting. All of this gives the 25-year-old a bit of a grown-up look.

Sharing a solo picture, she wrote, “Kolkata” with a heart emoji. The second picture with her mother reads: “Mine truly.”

In addition to these, Alia also shared an Instagram story. It is of a welcome note at her hotel, the Oberoi Grand Kolkata. It was of a wall with her pictures on it and an image of a cinema reel next to it. She mentioned that Kolkata was her favourite city.

On the work front, Alia remains as busy as ever. She was recently spotted at a dance rehearsal with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for their upcoming fantasy drama, Brahmastra, which is being directed by Ayan Mukherji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. She also has two films with mentor Karan Johar; one a Karan directorial, Takht, while the other is his production, Kalank.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 16:26 IST