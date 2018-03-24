 Alia Bhatt shares pic with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji, says it’s just the beginning | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Alia Bhatt shares pic with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji, says it’s just the beginning

In a span of six years, Alia Bhatt has become one of the top Bollywood stars. Starting from Student Of The Year, she has given scintillating performances in Highway, Two States, Kapoor And Sons, Udta Punjab and recently released Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

bollywood Updated: Mar 24, 2018 16:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Alia Bhatt was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has shared a picture on Instagram in which she is with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji. She has captioned it, “And it’s just the beginning.”

It’s probably taken on the sets of Mukerji’s next film, Brahmastra in which Alia is working with Ranbir.

& its just the beginning.. 💫

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Producer Karan Johar announced the film last year, but the team began shooting for it only in February this year. If reports are to be believed then the first shooting schedule of Brahmastra is already completed.

The film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Earlier, Alia got injured while shooting for the film in Bulgaria. She injured her shoulder there. She shared a picture on Instagram in which she was surrounded by two team members.

Last day of shoot of schedule one - BRAHMASTRA❤️

A post shared by Makeup Artist Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini) on

Alia will soon be seen with Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy and with Vicky Kaushal in Raazi.

Will she be able to impress the audiences and critics again with Brahmastra?

We need to wait till August 15, 2019 when it hits the screens.

