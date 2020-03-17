Alia Bhatt, sister Shaheen talk about the ‘brief period’ when they didn’t get along at all

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 13:44 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt took part in a ‘sister tag’ game on her YouTube channel, with sibling Shaheen. The two revealed several details about each other, like the ‘brief period’ they didn’t get along.

Asked if they got along with each other when they were younger, Alia said, “Yes and no. There was a brief period where we didn’t get along at all.” Shaheen speculated that it might have to do with their age gap of over five years. “There was a time when Alia was very young and I was a teenager, so obviously... There were all those little annoying things that you don’t want your sister tagging along with you. She used to listen to me talking to boys and I used to complain to my mother, so obviously we weren’t friends.”

Shaheen said, “I used to bully her, honestly.” Alia said that it wasn’t actually bullying but that Shaheen used to lock her up in the bathroom and turn off the lights.

Shaheen revealed that Alia is the messier of the two, and that she once visited Alia while she was shooting, and saw that Alia had piled up all her dirty clothes in the bathtub. Alia said that Shaheen once cleaned her room as a birthday present, to which Shaheen replied, “It was more of a birthday present for me.”

Alia recently celebrated her 27th birthday with Shaheen and her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Pictures and videos from the birthday party were shared online, and showed the actor cutting multiple cakes and having a good time.

Her upcoming projects include Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Brahmastra and Takht. Shaheen, meanwhile, recently published her first book.

