Alia Bhatt shares goofy pics, videos from her birthday vacation with sister, friends. See here

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 18:54 IST

Alia Bhatt, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, has shared more goofy pictures and videos with sister Shaheen and friends from her birthday vacation. The actor turned 27 on Sunday and celebrated the day by cutting multiple birthday cakes in the presence of her girl gang.

Alia and Shaheen can be seen making funny faces in one of the pictures. Alia also posted a picture of Shaheen playing with a langur. She wrote in caption, “Look at these beauties (how I spent my birthday).” Another video from their outing shows all the girls (Alia, Shaheen, Meghna Goyal and Akansha Ranjan) making synchronised hand gestures to the tune of a song and ending their act by showing their middle fingers to the camera.

In a video shared by Meghna, Alia can be seen blowing the candles on two birthday cakes and later picking up two knives and cutting both the cakes together.

Alia’s friend Akansha Ranjan recently made her debut with Netflix film, Guilty. She plays the role of Tanu Kumar in the film which stars Kiara Advani as the female lead.

Alia is making the best use of her time as cinema halls, film shoots and gyms were banned in Mumbai amid coronavirus outbreak. Her mother Soni Razdan had written a long note for the actor on her birthday.

Soni took to Instagram, where she shared two throwback photographs of Alia as a toddler. She captioned the image: “Happy Birthday my baby girl! To me this is how you will always feel. A sweet little baby that I need to look after and make sure your life is going as per plan. Of course, these days I am not required to look after you much and that’s as it should be. But, once a mother as they say... all I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety.”

She added: “So this year my birthday wish is all tied up with good health! Have a wonderful day today and a healthy safe and at the same time productive year to come. Wish you all happiness my darling, you work so hard doing what you do. This year I hope you have a super successful year and also have a little more time for yourself. To breathe, to relax and to just do nothing once in a while. So cheers to that! Lots of love always and always... Mama.”

Alia will next be seen in Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The film, a fantasy adventure, is directed by Ayan Mukerji. She had also started work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht.

