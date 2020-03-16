Coronavirus shutdown: Malaika Arora self-quarantines with son, Twinkle Khanna soaks in some sun. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 17:30 IST

Bollywood celebrities are keeping indoors and spending quality time with family as the industry came to a halt amid the coronavirus outbreak, with theatres, gyms and film sets being shutdown as a precautionary measure. Twinkle has shared a solo picture under the sun on Instagram, talking about how one should deal with the lockdown.

In the picture, she is seen sitting on a hammock in cotton casuals and shared it with the caption, “When you can’t grin and bear it, then it’s time to have a gin and bear it, or at least that’s what I tried to do this Sunday :) I read something very interesting as well yesterday, ‘We should not worry about getting the virus but we should modify our behaviour as if we already have it and don’t want to infect others, as that is the only way to contain it.’”

Malaika Arora too shared a glimpse of her quiet time at home. She posted a picture of herself sitting alongside her pet dog, Casper. She posted it on Instagram with the caption, “Love in the time of corona #covıd19 #selfquarantine #caspernme..... stay safe everyone... thank u my arhaan for the pic.” The actor can be seen staring out of the window while caressing her dog.

Splitsvilla host Rannvijay Singha, who celebrates his birthday on Monday expressed his wish to spread awareness among his fans to protect them from COVID-19 outbreak. He asked his fans to practice social distancing and make the best out of this situation by spending quality time with their families.

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown: Katrina Kaif stays at home with sister Isabella, Lisa Ray says ‘we can still smile’. See pics

Sharing the video message on the social platform, he wrote, “My birthday wish-Please practice social distancing and give our medical system and the government time to get ready and be prepared. No need to go to public places,no need to panic.Wash ur hands wear masks if u have a cold or a cough, don’t touch ur face,wash hands again. #BeSafe.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more