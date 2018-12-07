Alia Bhatt steps out with her girl gang for some fun time. See pics

Now that two big Bollywood marriages are over, Bollywood is getting its groove back. Some of our favourite (and oft seen stars) are back to making appearances across the city, much to everybody’s delight.

And leading the pack is the tiny star kid, Taimur Ali Khan. The little boy was spotted with his dad Saif Ali Khan at Bandra on Thursday, where he was seen taking a good look at a cow. On Friday, looks like Taimur also had some of his friends and cousin Inaaya come over to his place for a kiddies’ party.

A number of celebrities like Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, Mouni Roy and Sonal Chauhan were seen at the airport. Sushant and Sara have been rather busy promoting their film, Kedarnath, which also marks Sara’s Bollywood debut.

Alia Bhatt was all smiles as she stepped out with her girl gang at the Palladium Mall.

See all pictures here:

Alia Bhatt with her friends.

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput promote Kedarnath.





Say hello to cow: Taimur with Saif in Bandra.

Inaaya Naummi Kemmu with mom Soha Ali Khan and aunt Kareena Kapoor.

Airport diaries: Mouni Roy, Sonal Chauhan, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 18:06 IST