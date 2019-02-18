All Indian Cine Workers Association announces ban on Pakistani artists, actors after Pulwama attack

The All Indian Cine Workers Association has announced a total ban on Pakistani actors and artists in the aftermath of a major terror attack on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama that killed at least 40 personnel. In a notice, the organisation said they will take strong action against anyone who works with Pakistani artists.

“All Indian Cine Workers Association strongly condemns brutal terrorist attack on our soldiers at Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. AICWA stands with nation in confronting such terror and inhumanity. Were officially announcing a total ban on Pakistani Actors and Artists working in Film Industry. Still if any organisation insist on working with Pakistani Artists will be banned by AICWA and a strong action will be taken against them. Nation comes first, we stand with our nation,” the notice read.

All India Cine Workers Association announce a total ban on Pakistani actors and artists working in the film industry. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/QpSMUg9r8b — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019

The decision comes in the wake of a terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir that claimed the lives of at least 40 soldiers.

Actor Ajay Devgn also announced on Monday that his latest film Total Dhamaal will not release in Pakistan. “In light of the current situation, the team of ‘Total Dhamaal’ has decided to not release the film in Pakistan,” Devgn tweeted. The cast and crew of upcoming Bollywood film ‘Total Dhamaal’ donated Rs. 50 lakh to the families of the soldiers.

The 49-year-old actor was among the celebrities from Bollywood who had condemned the Pulwama terror attack. “Horrible and disgusting. Anger can’t be put into words. #KashmirTerrorAttack,” Devgn had tweeted.

