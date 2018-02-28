Allow us space to grieve: Sridevi’s family after funeral

Screen icon Sridevi, whose last rites were performed today, lived her life with “dignity”, her family said while requesting the media to respect her legacy and give them the space to grieve her untimely death.

The death of Sridevi, 54, in Dubai late Saturday sent shock-waves through India. She was cremated with full state honours. “The past few days have been trying times for us as a family. Today, particularly, has been one of the hardest. We laid to rest a beautiful soul who has gone too soon,” read the statement by the Kapoors, Ayyappan and Marwah families.

“The one thing that helped us all get through these last few days, was the amazing amount of love and support from everyone - be it her many colleagues, to her innumerable fans, her caring friends and loving family, from across the country and the world.”

It said Sridevi had the same connect with her family that she shared with her audience and left behind a “legacy that is unique”.

The family also said Sridevi was love “unquestionably by everyone”. “To the members of the media, we ask that you respect the privacy of the family and allow us the space to grieve. Sri lived her life with dignity and we implore, that give her the same respect,” the statement read.

The outpouring of love for Sridevi, the statement said, is the memory that the family would like her two daughters -- Khushi and Janhvi -- to carry forever. “Let us all who loved Sri, envelope her two little ones, her life, as she often called them, with as much or more love than we gave Sri so that they can live their lives ahead with a little less ache in their hearts. Let us help them remember their mother fondly, with that beloved twinkle in her eyes, and help them build a life and be what Sri had dreamt for them,” the statement added.