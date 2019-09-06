Amid breakup reports, Ileana D’Cruz shares cryptic note: ‘No matter who walks out of your life, never lose yourself’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 20:27 IST

Actor Ileana D’Cruz has shared cryptic notes on Instagram, amid reports of her split from husband Andrew Kneebone. Ileana took to Instagram stories to share several posts which hinted at difficult times.

In the first post, she wrote, “Yes. In life you’re going to lose friends, family & partners, but no matter who walks out of your life, never lose yourself. The most important things to learn how to do is to love yourself when u feel unloved by those around u & be there for yourself when you feel like u have no one.” She credited the post to The Good Quote Instagram account.

In another post, she shared a brief exchange between her ‘mind’, ‘heart’ and ‘soul’. Ileana wrote that the post had been ‘stolen from Athiya Shetty’. Here’s what she posted: “Mind: I’m worried. Heart: Just relax. Mind: But. I’m totally lost now. Heart: Just follow me. Mind: But, you’ve never been there before. Heart: Trust me, you’ll love it. Soul: If you two would shut up I’d show you the map.”

A few days ago, Ileana and Andrew reportedly unfollowed each other on social media. Ileana also deleted nearly every post with Andrew from her timeline. While the couple had never officially spoken about their relationship, she has in the past referred to him as her ‘hubby’.

She told Hindustan Times in an earlier interview, “Initially, I was told to not speak about my relationship. And while I don’t have an issue talking about it, it’s unfair that people are being unnecessarily harsh to him (Andrew). It is unfair to subject him to harsh comments just because I am a celebrity. He is entitled to his privacy and respect and he deserves both in equal measure. He is a great person, and it did affect me when people left harsh comments on my social media posts. But I do give it back to nasty trolls.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 20:25 IST