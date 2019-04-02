Amid breakup rumours, Vicky Kaushal confirms he is single. Watch video

Actor Vicky Kaushal is said to have broken up with his rumoured girlfriend Harleen Sethi post the release of his latest film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. On being asked at the HT India’s Most Stylish awards if he is single, the actor replied in affirmative.

When Vicky was asked about his current relationship status, the actor repeated a few times that he is single and ‘akela’ (alone). But when inquired if he was ready to mingle, Vicky added, “ready to mingle on stage with the audience.”

Vicky had also spoken about his style sense and his favourite attire during the chat.

Vicky had dropped major hints of a budding romance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha. On being asked to dedicate a song to actor Harleen Sethi, Vicky sang Diljit Dosanjh’s hit number Do You Know for her. Vicky had also spoken about being in a relationship without naming anyone. Neha had revealed on the show that Vicky once went to a party thrown by their mutual friend Amrit in order to meet a particular woman but ended in falling for another woman whom he spotted at the party. Neha had said on record that the actor is in love with her.

When Neha had asked him which person he would like to swipe up (super like) on Tinder, with Harleen among the options, Vicky had said that he would like to swipe up many times for Harleen, saying “Right, super up, up. Upmatlab jitna chadh jaaye.”

Harleen had attended the Uri success party with Vicky in January and had uploaded a photo from the bash with the caption, “High Sir! #URI.” The two had worn same sweatshirts to the party with ‘How’s the josh’ written over them.

Vicky had made his Koffee With Karan debut in season 6 and had shared the couch with Ayushmann Khurrana. When host Karan Johar had asked Vicky about his relationship status, the actor had confirmed that while it is still new, he is indeed in a relationship and very serious about it.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019