Amit Sadh grieves the death of pet dog Liam: ‘He was the love of my life’. See pics

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 17:46 IST

Amit Sadh is grieving over the death of his dog, Liam. The 13-year-old was one of Amit’s three dogs who are very close to the actor.

Sharing a few pictures of him on Instagram, Amit wrote, “We have lost Liam today. Don’t know how Cocca and Brando will miss him , but I will ! He was the love of my life and the best soul I have ever come across in my life .. Thank you Liam for the best 13 years of my life! RIP Liam.”

While one picture shows Amit walking with Liam on the roadside, another shows Amit taking a nap with Liam and his friend on the floor. The other two pictures show him running in the middle of the road and resting with two of his friends.

Abhishek Bachchan reacted to Amit’s post on Twitter, “Condolences, brother.”

Amit has been keeping busy on the work front. The actor saw the release of his web show Breathe Into The Shadows with Abhishek Bachchan and was also seen in Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi. He was also seen in another web show, Avrodh The Siege Within.

Amit recently underwent a precautionary test for Covid-19 after his co-star Abhishek tested positive for the virus. While Abhishek has been discharged after almost a three-week-long stay at the Nanavati hospital, Amit tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The two were spotted together during the dubbing for Breathe: Into The Shadows.

“Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength,” Sadh, 37, posted on Twitter on Monday.

He had written a note of thanks for Abhishek and had said that he is ready to be quarantined for two weeks if he could give him a tight hug. The actor had written, “This one is for my senior, my brother, @bachchan. The actor whom I’ve been closely following and looking upto since Guru, Yuva, Bunty & Babli and the list goes on and on. Bro, I just want to thank you. Thank you for being the best senior. For being an actor who treated me like his equal. You never once let me feel that you’re more or I’m any less. You’re the best listener in between takes. My performance as Kabir Sawant in Breathe is invaluable, incomplete without you. My celebration of Breathe, the happiness of our series reaching the depths of our country will not begin or conclude without this mention. You inspire me & I can’t wait to get back on a set to work with you. I love J and I love Avinash. They became great friends. I love the relationship that developed between Kabir & Avinash. As you read this, I just pray to God that you, Mr Bachchan and your entire family (Aishwarya, Aradhya) recover from COVID and come back home healthy. So that you and I can meet and I can give you a tight hug. If they want to quarantine me for that for two weeks, I’m ready to be shut in for a month. I love you so much bro. Can’t wait to see you soon!”

