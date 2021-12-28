Amit Sadh reveals Sonu Sood gave him his first break: ‘This goodness that he is doing is not something that is just activated’

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 08:02 IST

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood is out with his book I Am No Messiah and his industry colleagues are even more proud of the man who has emerged as a saviour for many in need of help. Amit Sadh heaved praises on the actor and revealed that it is because of Sonu that he has been able to make a career in films.

Amit congratulated Sonu for “teaching us a way to give back” and revealed on Twitter, “Not many know that my first break was given to me by Sonu bhai. It’s because of him where I am today. This goodness that he is doing now that people are talking about is not something that is just activated. I think he has been doing this from many many years.”

Not many know that my first break was given to me by Sonu bhai. It's because of him where I am today. This goodness that he is doing now that people are talking about is not something that is just activated. I think he has been doing this from many many years. https://t.co/B7vBz67T3J — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) December 27, 2020

Acknowledging Amit’s tweet and calling himself just a catalyst, Sonu replied to him, “Bhai you were born to rule. You wrote your own destiny. I was just fortunate enough to be a catalyst in your amazing journey. So proud of you my brother. Keep adding feathers to your cap.”

Bhai you were born to rule. You wrote your own destiny. I was just fortunate enough to be a catalyst in your amazing journey. So proud of you my brother. Keep adding feathers to your cap ❤️ https://t.co/5w6GCmxOH6 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 27, 2020

Amit thanked Sonu for being an inspiration for him and others and said, “Sonu bhai .. thankyou for your words ... they mean so much to me ... and I will work harder to make you prouder ...And Thankyou for leading the right way and for all the inspiration .. hope we meet soon !! Lots of love.”

Sonu bhai .. thankyou for your words ... they mean so much to me ... and I will work harder to make you prouder ...

And Thankyou for leading the right way and for all the inspiration .. hope we meet soon !! Lots of love ❤️ https://t.co/Am0ffzvkxH — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) December 27, 2020

When one more Twitter user claimed to have received great help from Sonu, Amit added, “He is an amazing person ... known him fr more than 10 years ... always positive , inspiring and ready to help.” Sonu simply replied to him, “Love you bhai.”

Sonu Sood is 10 years older to Amit and has more than two-decade-long career in films. Amit ventured into television space in Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr in 2002, where he played the lead role. He went onto switch to films in 2010 and shared screen space with Sonu in 2012 film Maximum. He grabbed his first major role in 2013 film Kai Po Che! Amit was seen in two web shows this year including Breathe: Into the Shadows and Avrodh: The Siege Within, and three films this year, including Shakuntala Devi.

