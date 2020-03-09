Amitabh Bachchan adds vintage car to his collection, takes it for a spin: ‘A gesture beyond time’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 09:56 IST

Amitabh Bachchan was left speechless by a beautiful vintage car on Sunday. The actor shared a picture of a yellow car parked outside his home and called it a ‘gesture beyond time’. It is not known if the actor has bought the car for himself or was simply admiring it.

“There are times when you are speechless .. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out ... a story of times gone by .. a gesture beyond time,” he wrote in a tweet. On his blog, he said he would tell fans more about the car on Monday. “Quite obviously there is a story behind the tale .. and it shall be in narration when the talking stops and the stars listen open, empty handed for across .. a tale of the early 1950′s .. told in the deepest of sleep inducement,” he wrote.

T 3464 - There are times when you are speechless .. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out ..

.. a story of times gone by .. a gesture beyond time .. pic.twitter.com/Vm37n9ZCnR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2020

The car is a bright yellow Ford Prefect. They were in production between 1938 and 1961 and were sold in United Kingdom, Australia, US, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada.

Pictures shared by Amitabh’s fans also show him taking the car for a drive outside his home. While he is in the driver’s seat, another man is seen sitting next to him and a woman is seen in the backseat.

@CqZVBx8jExr0F3b

Congratulations on a new car for your collection.👍👍👍🌹🌹🌹💐💐💐💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/KaT4SRnx2z — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓪 𝓤𝓴𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓪 ❤️🆎❤️ (@allaukhinaa) March 8, 2020

Amitabh’s fans loved his new car. “Congratulations on a new car for your collection,” wrote one. “Now you will always have the passion for driving this new Car.... . Enjoy Sir.. We are sooo happy to see you with this new car.. Stay always Happy n blessed,” wrote another. Others posted pictures of Amitabh with yellow cars through the years. The actor also had a yellow car called ‘Rampyari’ in his 1991 film Akela.

Amitabh will next be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. He also has Chehre with Emraan Hashmi, Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, and Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana.

