Amitabh Bachchan calls himself a disciple of Shivaji Ganeshan, says ‘I touch his feet’

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently working on his Tamil debut Uyarntha Manithan alongside Ramya Krishnan and SJ Suryah, has paid tribute to Shivaji Ganeshan in an interesting way and called himself a disciple of the late actor-filmmaker.

Shivaji was an actor, producer and composer who ruled the Tamil industry for decades. He has more than 250 Tamil films, apart from Telugu and Malayalam titles to his credit. He was honoured with four Filmfare Awards South, one National Film Award (Special Jury) and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Uyarntha Manithan is currently being shot and pictures from the sets have been doing the rounds online. The film brings Ramya and Amitabh together 20 years after they worked together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Amitabh Bachchan shared pictures from the sets and tweeted, “T 3141 - Two disciples under the shadow of the MASTER - Shivaji Ganesan .. Surya and self ! Shivaji the Ultimate Iconic Legend of Tamil Cinema .. his picture adorns the wall .. my respect and admiration , i touch his feet !” One of the pictures shows Suryah and Amitabh looking up while the other one has Big B dancing all alone in a room. Both pictures show Shivaji’s picture hanging on the wall.

T 3141 - Two disciples under the shadow of the MASTER - Shivaji Ganesan ..

Surya and self !

Shivaji the Ultimate Iconic Legend of Tamil Cinema .. his picture adorns the wall .. my respect and admiration ,👣 i touch his feet !

அவர் மாஸ்டர் .. நாம் அவருடைய சீடர்கள் pic.twitter.com/u4dGGQE1Bd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2019

During the launch of Uyarntha Manithan last year, Suryah said: “Even before I ventured into showbiz as an assistant director, I craved for this moment to work with him (Bachchan). Now, to see it happening sends gold rush into my veins, but at the same time, I’m nervous to imagine that I am going to share the screen space with him.”

Suryah had also revealed that Big B has set aside 35 days for this project.

