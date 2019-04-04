Shah Rukh Khan encourages Varun for Kalank, says ‘these roles will get you closer to the audience’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has said he received words of encouragement from Shah Rukh Khan, who was originally supposed to play the role that he now essays in the upcoming epic drama Kalank. There have been reports that the character of Zafar, played by Varun in the film, was earlier offered to Shah Rukh.

Asked if he had any word with Shah Rukh regarding the same, Varun told the media on Wednesday at the film’s trailer launch, “Obviously, I did not speak to him on how I should approach the role but I was surely aware of the fact that Shah Rukh sir was approached earlier to play the role, and who all were the other cast members at that time. Karan (Karan Johar who has now produced the film) was supposed to direct the film and Mr. Yash Johar was producing it.”

When Varun met Shah Rukh last week, he spoke to him about Kalank. “He saw the teaser of the film. When I asked his opinion on the teaser, he had some good things to say about the film. When I specifically asked about my presence in the film, he said, ‘Good to see you are working hard and these are roles that will get you closer to the audience’,” Varun said.

The actor was present along with Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Kunal Kemmu and Alia Bhatt at the trailer launch of the film, directed by Abhishek Varman. The film will release on April 17.

