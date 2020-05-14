e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan injured his hand with a Diwali firecracker, used to camouflage it in films with handkerchief. See pics

Amitabh Bachchan injured his hand with a Diwali firecracker, used to camouflage it in films with handkerchief. See pics

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a glimpse of his fingers decades after he blew up his hand with a firecracker.

bollywood Updated: May 14, 2020 08:54 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan shows the improvement after his finger injury which made him camouflage it in his films.
Amitabh Bachchan shows the improvement after his finger injury which made him camouflage it in his films.
         

Days after talking about his hand injuries in his blog, Amitabh Bachchan has now shared a closeup of his left-hand fingers, which he injured years ago while lighting firecrackers on Diwali. The new picture shows how the actor’s injuries have healed over time.

Sharing a closeup shot of his index finger on Twitter, the actor wrote, “Fingers ... the most difficult element of the human body to restructure .. need movement continuously .. stop movement they become stiff .. I know .. blew my hand off with a Diwali bomb .. took me 2 months to move my thumb to my index finger !! .. & now how creative.”

 

He later took to his blog and opened up about he dealt with the hand injury. Sharing a few pictures, he added, “work continued .. hand wrapped in a kerchief for style .. or in the pocket for attitude .. but work continued .. as must it should.”

Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Inquilaab.
Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Inquilaab.
Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Sharaabi.
Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Sharaabi.

While one screengrab of his 1984 film Inquilaab shows him dancing with a handkerchief tied on his hand, a still from 1984 film Sharaabi shows him a white suit, holding a glass in one hand and his injured hand in his pocket. Refusing to share any additional behind-the-scenes stories from the two films, he wrote, “the first one .. a Madras production .. and Sharaabi the other .. great behind the scenes, stories for both the films .. now not prudent to talk about them .. they are best unwritten and undisclosed.”

Also read: Illegal review: Neha Sharma, Kubbra Sait deliver their best performances in new-age legal drama

Amitabh Bachchan was already recovering from a hand injury when he blew up his finger on Diwali and had attended Rishi Kapoor’s wedding with a bandaged hand.
Amitabh Bachchan was already recovering from a hand injury when he blew up his finger on Diwali and had attended Rishi Kapoor’s wedding with a bandaged hand.

Before the Diwali accident, Amitabh was already recovering from a hand injury which he suffered on the sets of his 1983 film Mahaan. He had lacerated his hand to bits due to friction while sliding down a rope. He was “drugged , treated , stitched up and bandaged” before he made it to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s wedding function with a heavily bandaged hand.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 78,000-mark; 3,722 cases in 24 hours
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 78,000-mark; 3,722 cases in 24 hours
Truck collision in MP kills at least 8 labourers, 50 injured
Truck collision in MP kills at least 8 labourers, 50 injured
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 updates: Coronavirus may never go away, warns WHO
Covid-19 updates: Coronavirus may never go away, warns WHO
‘Where is fiscal stimulus?’ Manish Tewari questions govt’s Covid-19 relief package
‘Where is fiscal stimulus?’ Manish Tewari questions govt’s Covid-19 relief package
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
Brand new vehicles at pre-owned prices: How some dealers plan to sell BS 4 stock
Brand new vehicles at pre-owned prices: How some dealers plan to sell BS 4 stock
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In