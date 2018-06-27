Amitabh Bachchan is an admirer of Diljit Dosanjh, wishes luck for Soorma

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has extended his wishes for the entire team of the forthcoming film Soorma and claimed that he is an admirer of actor Diljit Dosanjh, who he described as a “bright talent”.

Big B wished the film’s director Shaad Ali and actress Taapsee Pannu, whom he referred as a “colleague”. “To Soorma, my best wishes to the director and friend Shaad; to my colleague Taapsee, to a bright talent and admirer of Diljit,” he wrote Tuesday night.

T 2848 - To SOORMA , my best wishes .. to the director and friend Shaad; to my colleague Taapsee; to a bright talent and admirer of Diljit .. 🙏🙏https://t.co/zUGFbLu9aQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 26, 2018

Soorma is a biographical film based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh, directed by Shaad Ali. It also stars Angad Bedi, who plays the character of Bikramjeet Singh, the elder brother of Sandeep essayed by Diljit.

The film is produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and The CS Films. It is scheduled to release on July 13, 2018.

Amitabh is currently shooting in Glasgow for filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh’s next Badla, which also stars Taapsee. This will be the second time that the two will share screen space again after Pink.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

