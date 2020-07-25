e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan loves this singer’s version of Shape of You with a Carnatic twist: ‘You have brightened my day in hospital’

Amitabh Bachchan loves this singer’s version of Shape of You with a Carnatic twist: ‘You have brightened my day in hospital’

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a video of a singer blending Shape of You with Carnatic music. Watch it here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 25, 2020 12:38 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan was impressed by singer Arya Dhayal.
Amitabh Bachchan was impressed by singer Arya Dhayal.
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan came across a video and decided to share it with his followers on Twitter. On Saturday, he shared a video of a woman singing a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s popular song Shape of You, but with an added flavour of Carnatic music.

“My music partner and dear friend sent me this .. I do not know who this is but I can just say “You are a very special talent, God bless you .. keep up the good work .. you have brightened my day in the Hospital like never before. Mixing Karnatak & Western pop.. amazing! Mixing Karnatak and Western pop is not an easy task .. but she has done it with such finesse and aplomb .. there is no compromise on either style .. simply amazing !!,” he wrote with the video.

 

The singer sang in her room with a ukulele in her hand and made the recording on her phone. She has been identified as Arya Dhayal of Kannur. Her Facebook profile says she is pursuing PG in Statistics at Bharathiyar University, Coimbatore. Arya has 140,000 followers on Instagram and regularly posts videos of her songs there.

She also received a compliment from singer Hariharan on one of her videos on Friday. “This is a dream moment. Never in my dream have i thought Hariharan A sir would hear me sing. Thankyou sir Love to all,” she wrote.

Amitabh and his son Abhishek Bachchan were diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this month. The two have been admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai since. Amitabh’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya were shifted to Nanavati last Friday, almost a week after they tested positive.

The veteran actor shared regular updates from his isolation ward and has thanked fans for their wishes and blessings for his health.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap explains nepotism using Tiger Shroff and Taimur, Ayesha Shroff says ‘don’t involve my kid in this’

On Thursday, he dismissed reports that he has tested negative for coronavirus, “This news is incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible lie!” wrote Amitabh on Twitter, tagging a video clip from a TV news channel. and called the piece of news “an incorrigible lie”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus
Gehlot calls another cabinet meet to discuss governor’s reservations over assembly session
Gehlot calls another cabinet meet to discuss governor’s reservations over assembly session
Benefitting during a disaster: Rahul Gandhi’s latest attack on govt
Benefitting during a disaster: Rahul Gandhi’s latest attack on govt
Dharavi takes battle against Covid-19 ahead, comes forward to donate plasma
Dharavi takes battle against Covid-19 ahead, comes forward to donate plasma
Nearly 49,000 fresh Covid-19 take India’s tally to over 13.36 lakh
Nearly 49,000 fresh Covid-19 take India’s tally to over 13.36 lakh
LIVE | Not in favour of complete lifting of Covid-19 lockdown: Uddhav Thackeray
LIVE | Not in favour of complete lifting of Covid-19 lockdown: Uddhav Thackeray
Vidya Balan on what it took to become Shakuntala Devi on screen | Aur Batao
Vidya Balan on what it took to become Shakuntala Devi on screen | Aur Batao
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In