Amitabh Bachchan offers proof that ‘English is a funny language’. See his Instagram post

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 06:52 IST

Amitabh Bachchan reminded his fans of his famous dialogue “English is a funny language” from the film Namak Haram as he shared a post on Instagram about how several English words hold different meanings, depending on their usage.

He shared a collage of his own pictures to go with the post and wrote, “You think English is easy?? 1) The bandage was *wound* around the *wound*. 2) The farm was used to *produce produce*. 3) The dump was so full that it had to *refuse* more *refuse*. 4) We must *polish* the *Polish* furniture..He could *lead* if he would get the *lead* out.” ef JJ.”

Amitabh’s Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy shared a laughing emoji in reaction to the post. A fan commented, “You made it easy in the movie Namak Haram for atleast for layman’s of that era!!!” Another wrote, “English is very funny language as you have said it earlier.”

Amitabh is currently at home after he tested negative for the novel coronavirus and was discharged from the hospital earlier this month. The actor has been regularly thanking his fans for praying for him and his other family members including son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya, who had also tested positive for Covid-19 but have recovered since.

He recently shared one of his concerns with his fans in his latest blog post. Talking about the thousands of messages he’s been receiving every day, he wrote, “The sms jams the mobile ..the WhatsApp gets filled up not leaving any space for the other unconnected , or the Ef to connect with me .. the emails fill up the inbox .. its around 9800 plus at this time .. and since I must respond personally , which is something that I do not compromise with, it is becoming very time consuming for me ..”

He continued, “NOW .. during the period of the CoVid , there has been an excess of available time, so I am able to with due regard able to connect with each .. well almost .. but soon when the work begins and hopefully I shall have time being occupied by work schedules, the response shall be drying up .. and the complaints start .. .” are you upset with me , why do you not reply to me , you keep doing that for others, are we not liked, why is there a favour attitude with some and not with us .. etc., etc., etc., .. Look to me all are favourites .. and I try to be democratically correct .. but designated time and other urgent work conditions give rise to the supposed ‘overlooked ‘ attitude .. this needs to be understood .. there are time constraints .. and other commitments to be undertaken and there can be an overlooking.”

Asking his fans to refrain from this “blame attitude”, he said, “can we reduce the number of messages at all the possible 200 thousand sites that come to me .. particularly because they all carry the same message.”

