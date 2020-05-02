Amitabh Bachchan pays musical tributes to Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, sings ‘Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam’, watch

bollywood

Updated: May 02, 2020 09:19 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who last acted with Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out, has paid a musical tribute to the late actor. It is a song, sung by him, from the same film.

Sharing the video, Amitabh wrote: “Waqt Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam .. Tum rahe na tum, Hum rahe na hum ..” The video has moments from 102 Not Out, which saw Amitabh play a 102-year-old father to a 76-year-old son, played by Rishi. The song is a recreation of an iconic song from the annals of Hindi films, sung by Geeta Dutt, in the film Kaagaz Ke Phool, starring Waheeda Rehman and Guru Dutt and written by poet Kaifi Azmi. It’s music is by SD Burman.

Amitabh also shared a video of theme song of Piku, a film starring Amitabh and IrrfanKhan. Sharing it and replying to the film’s director Shoojit Sircar, Amitabh said: “... nothing could be a better ode to Irfaan than this music piece , the theme of PIKU .. there is but a softer slower paced version .. and that just fills the heart up .. !” The video features music composer Soumik Datta strumming the theme song on a sarod.

... nothing could be a better ode to Irfaan than this music piece , the theme of PIKU .. there is but a softer slower paced version .. and that just fills the heart up .. ! 🙏 https://t.co/XuOa9TmZG7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020

Also read: When Ranbir Kapoor revealed ‘most precious gift’ dad Rishi Kapoor gave him in emotional note

India lost two its brightest stars from the world of cinema in quick succession - Irrfan passed away on April 29 after a two-year long battle against neuroendocrine tumour. Rishi passed away the next day, April 30, after his fight against leukemia. Both died in Mumbai in different hospitals.

Messages of condolences flowed in from all quarters, with film personalities, politicians, sports personalities among millions of fans, spread across various continents, expressing their grief at the untimely death of the two stars. While Irrfan was 53 at the time of his death, Rishi was 67. The last rites of the both were conducted in a rather low-key manner as India remains under lockdown owing to the coronavirus lockdown.

Follow @htshowbiz for more