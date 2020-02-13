Amitabh Bachchan pens tribute to ‘the gentleman called Pran’ on 100th birth anniversary

bollywood

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to pay tribute to legendary actor Pran on his 100th birth anniversary. The actor also posted pictures from some of the films in which they worked together.

Sharing the he wrote: “On his 100th Birth Anniversary .. Pran Saheb an ode to him ... The sophisticated elegance of dignified presence. A demeanour of a quiet un pronounced , unmistakable marked discipline. The tenderness of a considerate colleague. Soft spoken, reserved, Urdu verse literate, and all other justifiable similar sentiments, for the gentleman called Pran. And none of the above could ever be related to the kind of roles he mostly played on screen – the negative villain! Such was the caliber of his acting prowess ! This is a distinction beyond par !”

The stills of films he shared included ones from Zanjeer and Don. Pran, whose career spanned several decades (1940 to 1990s), started out as a hero (1940 - 47). He went onto star as a villain in some of the most iconic films in Hindi cinema including Madhumati, Johnny Mera Naam, Ram Aur Shyam, Poorab Aur Paschim, Aah, Devdas, Jis Des Mein Ganga Behti Hai to name a few.

Amitabh Bachchan was effusive in his praise for Pran.

Amitabh and Pran worked in a number of films together. Names included Majboor, Zanjeer, Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, Dostana, Kaalia, Naseeb, Nastik, Sharaabi, Jaadugar and Toofan to name a few.

Amitabh, meanwhile, will be seen next in Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, which will see Amitabh play a coach to a bunch of street boys whom he trains to be ace soccer players. The film is based on the real-life story of Nagpur-based football coach, Vijay Barse, who went on to set up a team called Slum Soccer and train a bunch of slum children to achieve glory in soccer.

Amitabh will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious Brahmastra, which will star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. He has also been shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo along with Ayushmann Khurrana and for Chehre, being directed by Rumi Jaffery and also starring Emraan Hashmi.

