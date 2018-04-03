Amitabh Bachchan records song for 102 Not Out despite medical procedure, late hours. See pic

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is gearing up for the release of Umesh Shukla’s 102 Not Out also starring Rishi Kapoor, has recorded his second soing for the film. Bachchan had earlier recorded a song for the film, making this the second number sung by him in the film.

Sharing pictures from the recording studio, Amitabh tweeted, “T 2762 - The world of music knows no boundaries and no rest, despite late hours and medical procedures .. #102NotOut .. there is an additional song now .. I mean .. how can Production push a non singer to these limits .. BAADDUUMMBAAAA.”

He also wrote on blog, “Music music music .. the soul , the essence , the softness of life .. the luminosity in the dark caverns , the quintessence and embodiment epitomising ‘that strain again ..’, pulling at imagined threads that intertwine every pore .. Time and circumstance do not be barriers of expected resentment of stipulated norms .. the life of each caressed note is a lifetime beyond ..Touch me not with ritualistic concerns of normalcy .. music builds those elements .. teach me not the correctness , the expected rhythm .. my symphony plays unheard , unrehearsed in the annals of my solitude ..NOW .. as it plays ..”

He further wrote, “Take me to those times of expression .. to those identifiable poetic monochromatic visions , that portray the reality of association , of silence and no speech .. of the differing corneal movements in compassion , shared by one that reflects its own to another ; close yet distanced by measure , not by the touch of nearness and one .. .. that longing which transposes itself to the written yet unread images on the pages of time .. endearing .. winsome and enchanting .. ever .. at each gasp of that stirring of the ‘atma’ ..…. spirituality shall never endeavour its presence to a soul that has stirred to the strains of empathetic tenderness of sound ..”

Directed by Umesh K Shukla, 102 Not Out is based on playwright Saumya Joshi’s well-known Gujarati play by the same name. The film has been produced by Sony Pictures, SPE Films India, Treetop Entertainment and Umesh Shukla’s Benchmark Pictures. The film, which also features Jimit Trivedi, will hit the screens on May 4, 2018.

