Amitabh Bachchan’s ROFL birthday wishes for everyone: ‘Once in 1000 years, your age added to your birth year comes to 2020’

Updated: May 08, 2020 12:35 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan retains the ability to smile at the lighter side of life amid gloom. On Friday, he took to Instagram to share one such a post.

He wrote: “Happy birthday to all .. special day .. one chance every 1000 years ..Your age + Your year of birth , every person is = 2020 !!” This is become a popular trend globally where if one was to add one’s age with the year one was born in, it totals up to be 2020, the current calendar year. However, it is simple math as year of birth added to your age will give you the current year.

Amitabh’s funny post was taken in the same spirit by his younger industry colleagues. Actor Tiger Shroff dropped a bunch of clapping hands and laughing face emojis, while Maniesh Paul too left behind laughing face emojis. Actor Aahana Kumra, wrote: “Oh My God” with blue heart emojis.

For many, the year 2020 has been anything but nice. In an unprecedented global happening, the entire world has been caught fighting a pandemic, which has resulted in thousands losing their lives. Closer home, amid all the gloom, we also lost two our most favourite stars - Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor - to cancer in April. While Amitabh mourned the death of both the stars and has been passionately advocating ways to tackle the pandemic lockdown and Covid-19, he nonetheless believes it is important to put the smile back on our faces.

He has, some time back, he had shared the iconic mirror scene from ’70s hit Amar Akbar Anthony and had written: “The show must go on !! Van Gogh’s final words were: this sadness will last forever. la tristesse durera toujours ..’ mailed to me by dear friend Siddharth across the street .. ! .. grief will never leave us .. but time to be positive .. time to bring the back .. time for the adage ‘the show must go on’ .. Scene shot for AmarAkbarAnthony at RK Studios fl 3 , ManMohan Desai director .. we were shooting 2 films simultaneously .. PARVARISH and AAA .. both in RK Studios.”

