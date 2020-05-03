Amitabh Bachchan shares comic mirror scene from Amar Akbar Anthony: ‘Grief will never leave us, time to bring the smile back’

bollywood

As the untimely demises of actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan left everyone shattered, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday tried to put a smile on people’s faces by sharing a video of a comic scene from his 1977 blockbuster movie, Amar Akbar Anthony.

“‘Van Gogh’s final words were: this sadness will last forever. la tristesse durera toujours ..’ mailed to me by dear friend Siddharth across the street... grief will never leave us, but time to be positive... time to bring the smile back... time for the adage the show must go on’,” he wrote.

He continued: “Scene shot for ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ at RK Studios floor 3, Man Mohan Desai director... we were shooting two films simultaneously, PARVARISH and AAA, both in RK Studios... first on floor 1, a climax action with Vinod, Amjad and me, and this scene with me on floor 3... Man ji said to me, you rehearse this mirror scene ‘main zara us floor pe shot lekar aata hoon’ .. but when he came back I had already done the scene and shot it with the ASST. A basic idea given by Kader Bhai .. rest is all impromptu, ad lib, one take.”

In the scene, Amitabh is seen talking to mirror after drinking too much alcohol. “When Man ji came back to this set he was surprised that his asst., Anil Nagrath and I had done it .. he commented a aye, barabar kiya hai na scene .. thok to nahi diya .. !! Man ji finally saw the scene a month later - it used to take time to process develop the print in those times .. he saw it at the mini trial theatre at Ranjit Studios, where were shooting the climax of AAA .. after seeing it we sat on the steps of the Office in the Studio and he said to me .. ‘Lalla ! you are going to work in every film of mine that I make, until you say NO’ !!! Those were the days,” he shared.

Released in 1977, Amar Akbar Anthony also starred Amitabh, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna in the lead roles.

